BRIEF-Tennant company reports Q1 share $0.25
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tennant company reports Q1 share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $795 million to $825 million

* Tennant company reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2016 sales down 2.1 percent

* Reaffirming guidance for full year

* Says foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $3 million to $6 million

* Company’s 2016 q1 consolidated net sales of $179.9 million were down 3.2 percent compared to prior year quarter

* Company expects its 2016 financial results to be stronger in second half of year

* Q1 revenue view $180.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tennant co sees continued negative foreign currency impact on sales for full year in range of an unfavorable 1 percent to 2 percent

* “we anticipate foreign currency and global economic volatility to remain challenging in coming quarters” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
