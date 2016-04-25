FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbvie receives U.S. FDA approval of supplemental new drug application for Viekira Pak without Ribavirin
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbvie receives U.S. FDA approval of supplemental new drug application for Viekira Pak without Ribavirin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Abbvie

* Abbvie receives u.s. Fda approval of supplemental new drug application for viekira pak (ombitasvir, paritaprevir, and ritonavir tablets; dasabuvir tablets) without ribavirin in genotype 1b chronic hepatitis c patients with compensated cirrhosis

* Approval supported by study showing 100 percent svr12 in chronic hepatitis c virus infected genotype 1b patients with compensated cirrhosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
