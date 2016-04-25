BRIEF-Old Line Bancshares reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.20

April 25 (Reuters) - Old Line Bancshares Inc :

* Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports $2.2 million in net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Old line Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $12.6 million versus $11.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)