April 25 (Reuters) - Community Financial Corp :

* The community financial corporation announces results of operations for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Net interest income increased $45,000 to $9.4 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2016 versus $9.3 million for 3 months ended Dec. 31, 2015

* Company expects slight net interest margin compression during Q2 of 2016