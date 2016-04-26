FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles Q1 earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and second bullet to say Q1 earnings per share was $0.07, not $0.11)

April 25 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* Heidrick & Struggles reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $145 million to $155 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc qtrly consolidated net revenue increased 13.1 percent, or $15.0 million, to $130.2 million

* Incurred a one-time charge to operating income and net income of $2.1 million (or $0.11 per share) in quarter

* Q2 revenue view $139.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

