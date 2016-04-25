FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems Q1 earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Cadence Design Systems Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.71 to $0.81

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Cadence reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $445 million to $455 million

* Q1 revenue $448 million versus I/B/E/S view $444.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
