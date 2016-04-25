BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems Q1 earnings per share $0.17

April 25 (Reuters) - Cadence Design Systems Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.71 to $0.81

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Cadence reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $445 million to $455 million

* Q1 revenue $448 million versus I/B/E/S view $444.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)