BRIEF-Sanmina Corp Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 25, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanmina Corp Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Sanmina Corp Sees Q3 Non :

* Sanmina reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $1.61 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion

* Sanmina corp sees q3 revenue between $1.625 billion to $1.675 billion

* Gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.61 to $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

