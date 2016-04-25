BRIEF-Sanmina Corp Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

April 25 (Reuters) - Sanmina Corp Sees Q3 Non :

* Sanmina reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $1.61 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion

* Sanmina corp sees q3 revenue between $1.625 billion to $1.675 billion

* Gaap diluted earnings per share between $0.61 to $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S