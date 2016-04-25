FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Express scripts Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.81
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Express scripts Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts :

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* point; provides 2016 second quarter guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 323.5 million, up 5%

* Increased 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance from a range of $6.10 to $6.28 to a range of $6.31 to $6.43

* Paz will retire as CEO on may 4 and stay on as chairman of company; Wentworth will assume role of CEO on may 4

* “expects revenues related to a large client contract will be realized in q2 due to structure of contract”

* Retention rate for 2016 selling season expected to be 95% - 98%, excluding impact of coventry business rolling off in 2017

* Express scripts holding co sees q2 total adjusted claims 312 to 322 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
