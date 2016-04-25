BRIEF-Compass Minerals International Q1 earnings per share $1.46

April 25 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue in q1 totaled $345.7 million, which was 12 percent below 2015 first-quarter results,

* Restructuring to reduce ongoing costs resulted in charge of $3.2 million in q1 related to elimination of about 150 positions

* Full-Year guidance remains unchanged from company’s april 7, 2016 update

* Continues to expect modest recovery in full-year plant nutrition sales volumes versus 2015 results

* Total restructuring actions are expected to result in ongoing, annualized savings of about $15 million by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)