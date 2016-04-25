BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Q1 loss per share $1.65

April 25 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co :

* Pioneer natural resources reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $1.65

* Sees q2 production is forecasted to average 224 MBOEPD to 229 MBOEPD

* Sees q2 production costs are expected to average $9.00 per BOE to $11.00 per BOE

* Producing 222 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), in quarter, up 3%, compared to q4 of 2015

* Expecting to deliver production growth of 12%+ in 2016 compared to company’s previous production growth target of 10%

* Capital budget for 2016 continues to be $2.0 billion

* Qtrly total revenue $685 million versus $869 million