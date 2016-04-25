BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems CFO Geoff Ribar to retire in March 2017

April 25 (Reuters) - Cadence Design Systems Inc :
* Cadence Chief Financial Officer Geoff Ribar to retire in March 2017
* Cadence has initiated a comprehensive search to identify company’s next chief financial officer
* Ribar is working with cadence president and chief executive officer lip-bu tan in search process
* Once new CFO is appointed, Ribar will work collaboratively on transfer of responsibilities and remain actively involved with cadence