BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources Q1 net income per limited partner unit $0.11
April 25, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources Q1 net income per limited partner unit $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP

* Announces results for the first quarter 2016

* Increased 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $2.0 million

* Reduced 2016 capital expenditures guidance by $7.0 million

* Sees 2016 coal sales of 4.5-5.1 million tons

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $59-$69 million

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $ 0.11

* Sees 2016 maintenance capital expenditures of $18-$20 million

* Qtrly coal production 1.1 million tons versus 1.3 million tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
