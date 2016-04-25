BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources Q1 net income per limited partner unit $0.11

April 25 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP
* Announces results for the first quarter 2016
* Increased 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $2.0 million
* Reduced 2016 capital expenditures guidance by $7.0 million
* Sees 2016 coal sales of 4.5-5.1 million tons
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $59-$69 million
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $ 0.11
* Sees 2016 maintenance capital expenditures of $18-$20 million
* Qtrly coal production 1.1 million tons versus 1.3 million tons