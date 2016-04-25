BRIEF-UDR Q1 FFO per share $0.43

April 25 (Reuters) - UDR Inc :

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Q1 FFO per share $0.43

* Over-Year same-store revenue and net operating income growth for quarter were 6.4 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively

* Year 2016 earnings and same-store guidance ranges

* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.43 to $0.45

* Sees q2 FFO as adjusted per share $0.43 to $0.45

* Year 2016, company has reaffirmed its previously provided guidance ranges

* Sees q2 AFFO per share $0.39 to $0.41

* Construction development pipeline for which its pro rata share totaled $1 billion

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)