BRIEF-Barnes Group Q1 earnings per share $0.53
April 25, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barnes Group Q1 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc:

* Barnes group inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 sales $288 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.58

* Barnes Group Inc qtrly organic sales down 7%

* Barnes Group continues to expect 2016 organic revenue growth of 0% to 2%

* Q1 aerospace sales were $93.1 million, down 7% from $100.2 million

* See 2016 total revenue growth of 2% to 4% after consideration of 1% unfavorable foreign exchange, positive 3% from acquisition revenues

* Q1 industrial sales were $195.2 million, down 3% from $200.3 million

* “second half of 2015 foreshadows a slower growth environment for current year”

* Continues to anticipate 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $50 million

* 2016 adjusted operating margin is now forecasted to be in range of 16% to 16.5%, narrowed slightly from company’s prior outlook of 16% to 17%

* “while estimate of $400,000 sales/aircraft is accurate for 2016, range of $200,000 to $250,000 is appropriate for subsequent years”

* Says aerospace backlog was $592 mln at end of Q1 of 2016, up 9% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

