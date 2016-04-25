FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stanley Furniture says Q1 sales fell 20.4 pct to $11.7 mln
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stanley Furniture says Q1 sales fell 20.4 pct to $11.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Stanley furniture announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 20.4 percent to $11.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Says sales for quarter continued to be negatively impacted by delays in shipping 2015 product introductions

* Says during Q1, company decided to surrender all of its corporate-owned life insurance policies

* “Q2 could be another tough quarter, but we expect second half of this year to show improved results”

* Expects to use about $23.4 million in net operating loss carry-forwards to reduce taxable income generated from surrendering policies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
