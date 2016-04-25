FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boston Scientific receives U.S. FDA approval for ImageReady MR-conditional pacing system
April 25, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boston Scientific receives U.S. FDA approval for ImageReady MR-conditional pacing system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp

* Receives U.S. FDA approval for Imageready(Tm) MR-conditional pacing system

* U.S. FDA approval for a suite of products deemed safe for use in a magnetic resonance imaging environment

* Approval of ingevity MRI leads, as well as full imageready system, was based on data from two global clinical trials

* Co pursuing MRI compatibility for currently approved implanted cardiac defibrillation and cardiac resynchronization therapy systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

