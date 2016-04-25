BRIEF-Boston Scientific receives U.S. FDA approval for ImageReady MR-conditional pacing system

April 25 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp
* Receives U.S. FDA approval for Imageready(Tm) MR-conditional pacing system
* U.S. FDA approval for a suite of products deemed safe for use in a magnetic resonance imaging environment
* Approval of ingevity MRI leads, as well as full imageready system, was based on data from two global clinical trials
* Co pursuing MRI compatibility for currently approved implanted cardiac defibrillation and cardiac resynchronization therapy systems