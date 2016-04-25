FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NBT Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NBT Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - NBT Bancorp Inc :

* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces diluted earnings per share of $0.43 for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Says annualized net charge offs to average loans improved to 0.33% for Q1 of 2016 from 0.38% for full year of 2015

* Net interest income was $64.6 million for q1 of 2016, up $1.1 million from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
