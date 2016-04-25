BRIEF-Carriage Services Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

April 25 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carriage Services announces record 2016 first quarter results, raises rolling four quarter outlook

* Q1 revenue $63.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.7 million

* Raises Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.71 to $1.75

* Raising rolling four quarter outlook of adjusted eps by $0.02 to a range of $1.71 - $1.75 for period ending march 31, 2017

* Rolling four quarter outlook for revenues of $251 - $255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)