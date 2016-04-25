BRIEF-Allison Transmission Q1 earnings per share $0.28

April 25 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 6.5 to 9.5 percent

* Allison Transmission announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $462 million versus I/B/E/S view $445.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of $65 to $75 million

* “decrease in Q1 net sales due to lower demand in global off-highway and service parts, support equipment & other end markets”

* Does expect Q2 net sales to be up sequentially and down from same period in 2015

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda margin of 32.5 to 34 percent

* Affirming full year 2016 guidance ranges

* "anticipate no meaningful relief from global off-highway end market challenges"