BRIEF-Crane Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.93

April 25 (Reuters) - Crane Co

* Crane reports first quarter results

* Q1 sales $660 million versus i/b/e/s view $644.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming previously issued full year guidance

* Fluid handling order backlog was $263 million at march 31, 2016, compared to $267 million at december 31, 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a constant-currency basis, quarter-end fluid handling order backlog was approximately flat compared to end of prior quarter

* Special items in Q1 of 2015 totaled $0.05 per share