April 25 (Reuters) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp

* Announces appointment of Michael Mcauley as chief financial officer and treasurer

* Says Mcauley most recently served as senior vice president and CFO at RTI International Metals

* Marliss Johnson, former CFO and treasurer of Ampco-Pittsburgh, will remain with company as part of its global finance team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)