BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces closing of MGM Growth Properties LLC formation
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces closing of MGM Growth Properties LLC formation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* Announces closing of MGM Growth Properties LLC formation and related financing transactions

* Entered into a new amended and restated credit agreement

* New credit facility is comprised of a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility and a $250 million term loan a facility

* Notified holders it will redeem $1.23 billion principal amount of its 7.50% senior notes due 2016 and 10% senior notes due 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
