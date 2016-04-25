BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces closing of MGM Growth Properties LLC formation

April 25 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* Announces closing of MGM Growth Properties LLC formation and related financing transactions

* Entered into a new amended and restated credit agreement

* New credit facility is comprised of a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility and a $250 million term loan a facility

* Notified holders it will redeem $1.23 billion principal amount of its 7.50% senior notes due 2016 and 10% senior notes due 2016