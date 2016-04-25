BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore Q1 loss per share $3.66

April 25 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc Says Recorded Non

* Q1 loss per share $3.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gulfmark offshore announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 revenue $38.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.50 excluding items

* Negotiated right to forego $26 million of required capital expenditures

* Cash, pre-tax asset impairments of $116.7 million in q1

* Decreased overall indebtedness by $4.5 million and net debt by $2.2 million

* Gulfmark offshore inc says anticipate that delivery of first 300 Class Jones Act Vessel in Q2 will improve cash flow throughout downturn

* Reduced direct operating expenses before special items by 22% in q1 versus. Previous quarter

* Expect to be in compliance with debt covenants and maintain access to our revolving credit facilities through end of 2017

* Continue to reduce our future capital expenditures, and we have less than $4 million of capital commitments remaining for 2016

* Repurchased $20 million face value of company bonds for approximately $10 million cash in quarter

* Q1 results include 4 special items totaling $78.6 million net of tax ($3.16 per share) of which $77.2 million ($3.10 per share) was non-cash