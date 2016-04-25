FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :

* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.45

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary third quarter results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share, schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, April 26, at 3:30pm CDT

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.09per share

* Net interest income for three-month period ended march 31, 2016, was $11.5 million, a decrease of $189,000, or 1.6%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
