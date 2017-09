April 25 (Reuters) - Imperus Technologies Corp :

* Imperus Technonogies Corp. Announces its annual and fourth quarter results and provides performance and guidance update

* Q4 loss from continuing operations C$0.21 per share

* For 2016 see revenue of C$49 million-C$52 million and adjusted EBITDA of C$17 million-C$19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)