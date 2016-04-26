FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors NV Q1 gaap loss per share $1.16
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors NV Q1 gaap loss per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV :

* NXP Semiconductors reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.14

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.16

* Q1 revenue $2.22 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.21 billion

* Says “we are on track to achieve our cost synergy targets as laid out at time of merger announcement”

* “year on year revenue trends reflect semiconductor industry weakness that accelerated throughout second half of 2015, and affected both NXP and Freescale”

* “ anticipate many of headwinds experienced in second half of 2015 should begin to generally subside in coming quarters” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.