FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MiMedx Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MiMedx Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc :

* MiMedx announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $55.7 million to $57 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $53.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $242.5 million to $250 million

* Says quarter revenue guidance and revised its full year 2016 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance that was communicated in company’s press release of February 23, 20

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $256.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.