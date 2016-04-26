BRIEF-MiMedx Group Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

April 25 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc :

* MiMedx announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $55.7 million to $57 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $53.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $242.5 million to $250 million

* Says quarter revenue guidance and revised its full year 2016 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance that was communicated in company’s press release of February 23, 20

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $256.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S