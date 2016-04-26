BRIEF-Dupont Q1 eps $1.39

April 26 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dupont reports 1q operating eps(1) of $1.26 and gaap eps of $1.39

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.39

* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $3.05 to $3.20

* Expects fy 2016 operating earnings 1 to be in range of $3.05 - $3.20 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share from previous outlook

* Estimated negative currency impact for full year 2016 is now expected to be about $0.20 per share

* On track for savings of $730 million in 2016

* Says estimated headwind from a higher base tax rate in 2016 is now expected to be about $0.10 per share

* Says for first half 2016, company expects operating earnings to be about flat with prior year

* For fy 2016, co continues to expect a benefit of $0.64 per share from 2016 global cost savings and restructuring plan

* Seasonal timing benefits realized through march from a stronger-than-expected start in agriculture are anticipated to be offset in q2

* Q1 sales fell 6 percent to $7.4 billion

* Q1 revenue view $7.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: