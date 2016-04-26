FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck reports unaudited Q1 2016 earnings of C$0.16 per share
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teck reports unaudited Q1 2016 earnings of C$0.16 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :

* Teck reports unaudited first quarter results for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.16

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect total sales in Q2, including spot sales, to be at least 6.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal

* Notwithstanding that commodity cycle continues to be challenging, co is encouraged by change in direction in steelmaking coal and zinc prices

* Qtrly revenue C$1.7 billion versus C$2.0 billion

* Construction of fort hills oil sands project is progressing substantially on budget and in accordance with project schedule

* Co’s share of fort hills cash expenditures in 2016 is estimated at $960 million.

* During Q1, recorded foreign exchange gains of approximately $88 million in profit on our U.S. Dollar debt and working capital balances

* Copper production was 30,800 tonnes in q1 or 3% higher than a year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

