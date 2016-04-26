FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dril-Quip Inc posts Q1 earnings $0.97/shr
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dril-Quip Inc posts Q1 earnings $0.97/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc

* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.65 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $166.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.4 million

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70

* Backlog at March 31, 2016 was about $522 million , compared to its March 31, 2015 backlog of about $1.1 billion

* “uncertainties persist regarding our bookings and our book-and-ship business for remainder of year” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
