BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q1 same store sales rises 6.3 pct
April 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q1 same store sales rises 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Q1 same store sales rose 6.3 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.266 billion to $1.29 billion

* Extended stay america announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly distribution by 11.8% to $0.19 per paired share

* Qtrly comparable hotel total revenues grew 6.3% to $287.6 million

* Re-Affirms 2016 total revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Qtrly comparable hotel total revenues increase 6.3%

* Qtrly comparable hotel revenue per available room grew 5.0% to $44.83

* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to range from $240 million to $260 million

* 2016 comparable hotel total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 4% to 6%

* 2016 net income is anticipated to range from $151 million to $180 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

