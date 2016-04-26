FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anixter International Q1 adjusted EPS $0.92 from continuing operations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anixter International Q1 adjusted EPS $0.92 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc

* Anixter international inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.82 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter international inc says continue to expect full year 2016 organic sales growth from continuing operations in negative 2 percent to positive 2 percent range

* Anixter international inc says continue to experience softer trends in our ees segment related to industrial and manufacturing end market exposure

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $1.01 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.