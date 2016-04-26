BRIEF-Supervalu Q4 EPS $0.18 from continuing operations

April 26 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 sales $3.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4 billion

* Q4 save-a-lot net sales were $1.06 billion, compared to $1.06 billion last year

* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 2.2 percent

* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within save-a-lot network were negative 1.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)