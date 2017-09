BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

April 26 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $538.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $536.2 million

* Adjusted pre-tax margin for Q1 2016 was 21.3 percent

* On a gaap basis, pre-tax margin for q1 2016 was 18.2 percent

* Tax margin of 21.3 percent (1)

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.86

* During q1 2016, spirit took delivery of 4 new aircraft

* Total revenue per passenger flight segment (“pfs”) for q1 2016 decreased 13.0 percent, or $16.08, year over year to $107.88

* Qtrly non-ticket revenue declined 3.7 percent, or $2.02, year over year on a per flight segment basis to $53.23

* Qtrly economic fuel expense decreased 23.5 percent, or $24.7 million, year over year on a 24.4 percent increase in fuel volume

* Q1 2016 cost per available seat mile (“asm”) excluding special items and fuel of 5.59 cents, a decrease of 2.3 percent

* During q1 , labor expense per asm was higher year over year due to accrual of a one-time ratification incentive payment of $8.4 million