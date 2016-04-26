BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 earnings per share $0.84

April 26 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham worldwide reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.61 to $5.75

* In constant currency, total system-wide revpar declined 1.6% compared with q1 of 2015,

* Qtrly domestic revpar was flat

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.67, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S