BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 earnings per share $0.84
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 26, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham worldwide reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.8 billion to $5.95 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.61 to $5.75

* In constant currency, total system-wide revpar declined 1.6% compared with q1 of 2015,

* Qtrly domestic revpar was flat

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.67, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

