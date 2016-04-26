BRIEF-Capella Education Q1 EPS $0.86 from cont ops

April 26 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capella education company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $105.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.2 million

* Qtrly capella university total active enrollment increased 2.6 percent to 38,503

* Sees q2 2016 revenue from coninuing operations to be flat to up 1 percent

* For 2016, expect hackbright to contribute about point of revenue growth to results and dilution of about $0.15 to $0.25 per share

* For q2 ending june 30, 2016, capella university new enrollment is expected to be slightly up year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)