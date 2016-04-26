FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Office Depot Inc posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.10/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Office Depot Inc posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.10/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc

* Office Depot Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 same store sales fell 1 percent

* Q1 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.62 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Office Depot Inc says Office Depot continues to expect total company sales in 2016 to be lower than 2015

* Protracted regulatory review of pending staples acquisition continues to have a substantial disruptive impact on business

* Continues to expect to close more than 50 stores during 2016 for a total of at least 400 closures under plan

* Regarding pending Staples acquisition, expect U.S. Federal district court Judge Sullivan to render decision by May 10, 2016

* Office Depot Inc says in 2016, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million

* Says expects to incur approximately $100 mln of merger integration expenses over remaining 2016-2017 period

* Continues to expect total annual run-rate merger synergy benefits of more than $750 million from Officemax integration

* Expects offficemax integration to be substantially complete by end of 2017

* Office Depot Inc says estimates it will incur approximately $30 million of expenses in 2016 related to pending acquisition by Staples

* FY2016 revenue view $13.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.