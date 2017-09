April 26 (Reuters) - Stepan Co

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stepan reports record first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Qtrly net sales $445.9 million versus $460.5 million

"we expect raw material costs to rise which may compress margins"