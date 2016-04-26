BRIEF-Penske automotive reports first quarter results

April 26 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc

* Penske automotive reports record first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.79 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 retail unit sales increased 9.9% to 111,494

* Penske automotive group inc says during q1 of 2016, foreign exchange hurt earnings per share attributable to common shareholders by $0.03

* Q1 same-store retail revenue increased 2.5%

* Excluding f/x, same-store retail revenue increased 4.7%, in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: