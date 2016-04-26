FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G&K Services reports Q3 adjusted share $0.89
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-G&K Services reports Q3 adjusted share $0.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - G&K Services Inc :

* g&k services reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $239.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $241.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.52 to $3.58

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $975 million to $980 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extra week of operations is expected to add approximately 2 percent to both full year revenue and earnings for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

