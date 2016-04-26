BRIEF-G&K Services reports Q3 adjusted share $0.89

April 26 (Reuters) - G&K Services Inc :

* g&k services reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $239.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $241.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.52 to $3.58

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $975 million to $980 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extra week of operations is expected to add approximately 2 percent to both full year revenue and earnings for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: