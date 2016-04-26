BRIEF-Baxter reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.36/shr from continuing operations

April 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 results and provides updated financial outlook for full-year 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.40 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 1 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.59 to $1.67 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $6.13 from continuing operations

* Baxter now expects constant currency sales growth for full-0.36year 2016 of approximately 3 percent

* For Q2, expects constant currency sales growth of about 4 percent, and on a reported basis, sales growth of about 2 percent

* On a reported basis, including impact of foreign exchange, co now expects sales to increase about 1 percent for 2016 versus previous guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)