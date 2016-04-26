BRIEF-Bloomin' brands says Q1 adjusted share $0.47

April 26 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc :

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.5 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Bloomin’ brands announces 2016 first quarter adjusted diluted eps of $0.47 and diluted eps of $0.29;

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $ 1,164.2 million versus $ 1,202.1 million

* Expect performance to strengthen in back half of year

* Reaffirming full-year guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $4.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: