April 26 (Reuters) -

* Frankly Inc reports fourth quarter and 2015 year end results

* Frankly Inc qtrly revenue of $5.4 million , up from $35 thousand in Q4 2014

* Frankly Inc sees Q1 revenue between $5.0 million and $5.2 million

* Frankly Inc sees breakeven adjusted EBITDA in Q1