BRIEF-Connectone bancorp, inc. reports Q1 share $0.34
April 26, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Connectone bancorp, inc. reports Q1 share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Connectone Bancorp Inc

* Connectone Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; delivers solid operating performance and continued loan growth

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Connectone Bancorp Inc says fully taxable equivalent net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $32.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million versus q4

* Provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $2.1 million to $3.0 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

