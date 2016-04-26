FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mcgraw Hill Financial reports Q1 share $1.10
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mcgraw Hill Financial reports Q1 share $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc

* Mcgraw Hill Financial reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.10

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.20

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.34 billion

* Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc says sale of j.d. Power for $1.1 billion expected to close in q3

* Says no change to company’s guidance

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Standard & Poor’s ratings services revenue declined 9% to $552 million in q1

* Q1 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

