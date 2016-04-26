FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allegheny technologies posts Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.58
April 26, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allegheny technologies posts Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc :

* ATI announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.58

* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $758 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.94

* Allegheny technologies inc qtrly sales were $758 million, up 3pct compared to q4 2015

* Q1 results impacted by $21 million of costs related to work stoppage and return-to-work provisions in new labor agreement

* Expect over $30 million in annualized savings from salaried workforce reduction actions, will begin to be fully realized in q3 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56, revenue view $786.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegheny technologies inc says as a result of initiatives expect FRP segment to be modestly profitable in second half of 2016

* Will ratably recognize about $8 million of lower retirement benefit expense in flat rolled products segment in march through December 2016

* Says expect HPMC segment operating profit as a percentage of sales to return to double-digit levels by second half of year

* Qtrly sales to jet engine and airframe aerospace markets were up 15pct and 29 pct, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

