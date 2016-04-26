FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T Rowe Price Group posts Q1 earnings per share $1.13
April 26, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-T Rowe Price Group posts Q1 earnings per share $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc :

* T. Rowe price group reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $1.0 billion

* Says assets under management increased $1.5 billion in q1 of 2016 to $764.6 billion at March 31, 2016

* Says expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to $180 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Investment advisory revenues earned in q1 from mutual funds distributed in U.S. were $632.1 million , a decrease of $13.8 million

* Says average mutual fund assets under management in q1 of 2016 decreased 4 pct from average in q1 of 2015 to $465.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

