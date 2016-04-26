BRIEF-3M posts Q1 earnings per share $2.05

April 26 (Reuters) - 3m Posts First

* Quarter sales of $7.4 billion and gaap eps of $2.05

* Q1 sales $7.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.33 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $8.10 to $8.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.05

* Increased first-quarter per share dividend by 8 percent

* Q1 organic local-currency sales growth declined 0.8 percent

* 3M co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 3.0 percent in u.s. Dollars

* Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent

* Adopts new FASB accounting standard, which added $0.10, net, to eps in q1

* Q1 revenue view $7.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)