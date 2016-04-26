BRIEF-Tenneco reports Q1 adjusted share $1.17

April 26 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc :

* Tenneco reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 6 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 6 percent

* Q1 revenue $2.205 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.08 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising full-year revenue outlook

* Tenneco inc says also expects continued margin improvement in q2

* Based on current exchange rates, company anticipates no significant currency headwinds in q2

* Now expects to outgrow global industry production by 3 percentage points for fy

* Tenneco inc sees growth accelerating in both 2017 and 2018 due to new light vehicle emissions regulations taking effect in north america and europe

* Q2 revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $8.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: