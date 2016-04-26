FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ally financial reports Q1 adjusted share $0.52
April 26, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ally financial reports Q1 adjusted share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc :

* Ally financial reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced elimination of all remaining series a preferred stock

* Total equity was $13.8 billion at march 31, 2016 , up from $13.4 billion at end of prior quarter

* Preliminary q1 2016 basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.2 percent on a fully phased-in basis

* Preliminary tier 1 capital ratio was 11.5 percent on a fully phased-in basis

* Ally experienced higher than normal q1 weather losses in its insurance unit, increasing $22 million year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
